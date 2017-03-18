If you're looking for rants, raves, and posts about subjects that deal with the more imperfect human aspects of living, go check out The Red Mist Descends. You might find something you'll enjoy there!
Saturday, March 18, 2017
Redesign for The Red Mist Descends
You may not know this, but I have more than one blog. Mainly because I write about different subjects and not all of them belong on this blog. My other main blog is The Red Mist Descends: Tales of a Reluctant Human. Last night I redesigned the RMD blog and I like it!
If you're looking for rants, raves, and posts about subjects that deal with the more imperfect human aspects of living, go check out The Red Mist Descends. You might find something you'll enjoy there!
If you're looking for rants, raves, and posts about subjects that deal with the more imperfect human aspects of living, go check out The Red Mist Descends. You might find something you'll enjoy there!
Posted by Bev Sninchak at Saturday, March 18, 2017
|Reactions:
Labels: 2017, blog design, blogging, blogs, secondary blogs, The Red Mist Descends
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment