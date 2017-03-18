Saturday, March 18, 2017
Erotica Readers & Writers Association
I
've been a member of ERWA for a number of years. Lots of valuable resources for erotica readers and writers. If you're not familiar with them, their website is worth a visit:
http://www.erotica-readers.com/ERA/index.htm
Bev Sninchak
