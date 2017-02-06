Monday, February 06, 2017
There's no ONE true way to write, snag an agent, get published, etc.
When you do things differently, sometimes people freak out. Example: a guy PM'd me to ask about the experience of selling my first book, Sun Signs for Writers, to Writer's Digest Books.
I did things differently. I sold the book first, then I approached the agent I wanted (Meredith Bernstein of the Meredith Bernstein Agency in NYC) and got her to sign me as a client. After that, she handled all business-related situations, including the contract, royalties, etc.
The thing is, you don't have to have an agent (depending on various factors, including the specific publisher, whether you're trad or self-pubbed, or what your goals are). There is no one true way that works for every writer/author.
The thing is, in publishing as in life, there's not just one way to do things. Sometimes, when you take an unconventional path, you get the very thing(s) you want **because** you chose a different method or approach. Once you understand the rules, it's OKAY to break them for a good reason.
