Monday, February 06, 2017

There's no ONE true way to write, snag an agent, get published, etc.


When you do things differently, sometimes people freak out. Example: a guy PM'd me to ask about the experience of selling my first book, Sun Signs for Writers, to Writer's Digest Books.

I did things differently. I sold the book first, then I approached the agent I wanted (Meredith Bernstein of the Meredith Bernstein Agency in NYC) and got her to sign me as a client. After that, she handled all business-related situations, including the contract, royalties, etc.

The thing is, you don't have to have an agent (depending on various factors, including the specific publisher, whether you're trad or self-pubbed, or what your goals are). There is no one true way that works for every writer/author.

The thing is, in publishing as in life, there's not just one way to do things. Sometimes, when you take an unconventional path, you get the very thing(s) you want **because** you chose a different method or approach. Once you understand the rules, it's OKAY to break them for a good reason.
Posted by at
Reactions: 
Labels: , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)