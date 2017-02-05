Digitizing my print clips

At that point, I decided it would be smart (and essential) to upload digital copies of such items so I'd have them in a place OTHER than storage and in a form OTHER than hard copy. Keeping ONLY hard copies is (at least to me) a risky endeavor.
|Image courtesy of Pixabay Free Images
Starting today, I'll be uploading copies, pics, and other stuff from my writing and personal life...and likely sharing some of it here so it's recorded Facebook in an album.
This will be a gargantuan task, but if I do it a little at a time, I'll get there.
