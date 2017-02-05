Sunday, February 05, 2017

Digitizing my print clips

When Paul and I went to the storage place last week, I realized ALL my print clips were in there – every single one that encompassed my writing career since I first became published.

At that point, I decided it would be smart (and essential) to upload digital copies of such items so I'd have them in a place OTHER than storage and in a form OTHER than hard copy. Keeping ONLY hard copies is (at least to me) a risky endeavor.

Image courtesy of Pixabay Free Images

Let's face it: having items I want to or should keep in the Cloud would be a smart thing for any professional writer to do if said writer wants to be on the safe side and not risk losing a lifetime portfolio of published work. Acts of Goddess do happen, after all.

Starting today, I'll be uploading copies, pics, and other stuff from my writing and personal life...and likely sharing some of it here so it's recorded Facebook in an album.

This will be a gargantuan task, but if I do it a little at a time, I'll get there.
