While you're sleeping soundly at 3 a.m., I'm usually up slinging words, editing documents, absorbing university course lectures, researching, wrestling with websites, scouring freelance listings, or tackling the next creative project.
As your night is ending, mine is just beginning.
It's quieter.
People don't interrupt you.
Your focus is sharper.
Your concentration is better.
If you pay attention, you can hear the subtle whispers of creative, inventive, unconventional souls that have gone before you – if you listen deeply enough. There is, in fact, precious illumination that is found in the darkness.
Oh yes, I do love the night and the energy it brings! As a naturally nocturnal soul, I wouldn't have it any other way. Bring on the night!
No comments:
Post a Comment