[Upcoming Book Release] Bring Your Fiction To Life by Karen S. Wiesner

From Karen S. Wiesner:
Cover reveal for BRING YOUR FICTION TO LIFE: Crafting Three-Dimensional Stories with Depth and Complexity. The thought process behind this final design, according to my editor: "The cover, using the visual element of overgrown plants, focuses on the "life" aspect of the title and fiction. The type treatment is also also more organic, with "life" in a much more "fun" font, and "fiction" being nice and bold. The plants also subtly suggest the depth and complexity that is mentioned in the subtitle, as they overlap each other and the white circle. This gives it a three-dimensional type aspect. All of the different plant images also create a nice layering effect. All of these concepts are mentioned in the book, and represented subtly in this beautiful, warm cover." I love it. I think it's beautiful, but not in an overly feminine way.I can't wait to see what they do on the inside. My last book for Writer's Digest Books, WRITING THE FICTION SERIES, was truly the most beautiful writing reference book I've ever seen, inside and out. This one may top it in the end.
http://www.angelfire.com/stars4/kswiesner/nonfiction2.html#3D
Exciting news! My June 23, 2017 writing reference, BRING YOUR FICTION TO LIFE: Crafting Three-Dimensional Stories with Depth and Complexity, to be published by Writer's Digest Books, is now available for pre-order from Amazon.com https://www.amazon.com/dp/1440349827?&_encoding=UTF8&tag=theworldofawa-20&linkCode=ur2&linkId=61172746eada57b08d706c10c017f91b&camp=1789&creative=9325
