As an author, I've discovered I'm not looking for every reader, just the right ones. My readers. The ones who 'get' me. The ones who understand where I'm coming from, where I'm going, and where I'm planning to go. Those are my people. My readers. My posse. My secret and special family. I love my special family because they choose to spend time with me and follow me on journeys nobody else might ever know about.
Happy New Year to my secret, special family of readers. I love you all <3.
