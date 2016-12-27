Thirteen things about 2016 (or how I spent my year)

- The nickname for 2016 should be Grim Reaper. Sure, lots of people die every year, but it seemed this past year hit us in the gut with the losses of people who affected us on a deep level.
- Paul and I purchased our first-ever RV in January 2016. You can keep track of our adventures at our Ghouls on the Go website or at our Ghouls on the Go Facebook page.
- In February 2016, we began living and working in our RV full-time. We did some traveling, but not out of the state of Colorado. That's the main goal for 2017.
- Our elderly cat, Isis, crossed the Rainbow Bridge near the end of 2016.
- Received my acceptance letter from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs to resume my studies in 2017 and finish up my degree in Applied Communication.
- Spoke with another university and made plans to apply for their MS of Forensic Psychology program after I graduate from UCCS.
- Began writing several new books in 2016, one titled Write to Dead, another is Camp Horror, and the other is a Super-Secret Writing Project. I'll reveal the title and subject matter of SSWP at a later time.
- Continued taking online college courses throughout the year via Coursera, FutureLearn, edX, and Khan Academy.
- Earned several official certificates of completion from my online college courses this past year, including courses on Psychology of Popularity, The Addicted Brain, and Dog Cognition and Psychology.
- Shed more weight for a total of 87 pounds – thus far. I am not dieting; instead, I have changed the way I eat so I concentrate on consuming more fruits and veggies. I still eat desserts, snacks, and basically whatever I want (within reason).
- Was diagnosed with osteoarthritis and sciatica in fall of 2016. A painful development, but with physical rehab and the proper medication I should be okay and able to live a relatively normal life for years to come.
- Learned that I am more at peace when I'm out in the forest and in nature than I am in the city.
- Discovered I have a knack for improvising in the kitchen and coming up with simple, tasty recipes that can easily be prepared and cooked in an RV – even without the use of a stove or an oven! A cookbook for RVers is forthcoming.
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
Thirteen things about 2016 (or how I spent my year)
Posted by Bev Sninchak at Tuesday, December 27, 2016
|Reactions:
Labels: 2016
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment