Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Over 600k words written this past year. Woot!
Damn! I rocked it this past year! Over 600k words written, according to Grammarly, with an average of only one mistake per 727 words written. I'll take it! Now on to 2017...
Bev Sninchak
Wednesday, December 28, 2016
2016
productivity
writing
writing stats
