New book project for 2017

Not gonna speak a word of details, but here's a HUGE thanks to Tina McWane for giving me the inspiration and direction for the type of book I'm not only supposed to write, but MEANT to write! No details for now because I AM superstitious in that regard, but once I reveal the premise and idea I think it'll blow a lot of people away – and shock them as well!
Songs from 1984-1985 will be on a special Spotify playlist while I'm writing this book. I couldn't wait to get started on this project, so I have already started writing the manuscript. *pumped up*
