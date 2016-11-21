Imaginary party guests

If I could have a big, blowout party and was able to invite anybody at all (and they'd accept), here is my list of must-have attendees (so far):
Snoop Dogg
Joe Biden
The Obamas
Bernie Sanders
Amy Schumer
Adrianne Curry
Russell Brand
Jay Mewes
Kevin Smith
Trae Crowder (The Liberal Redneck)
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
A resurrected Heath Ledger
A resurrected Jim Morrison
A resurrected Carl Sagan
Stephen Hawking
Neil DeGrasse Tyson
Bill Nye
Chelsea Handler
Jon Ronson
Stephen King
Neil Gaiman
Amanda Palmer
Anne Rice
A resurrected Christopher Lee
A resurrected Peter Cushing
A resurrected Vincent Price
Evan Peters
A resurrected Michael Crichton
Christopher Moore
Johnny Depp
John Cusack
Marilyn Manson
A resurrected Phil Burns
Haruki Murakami
Annie Lennox
Gloria Steinem
Ronnie James Dio
A resurrected Einstein
A resurrected Baruch Spinoza
The Dalai Lama
The MC would be Richard Cheese...because why not?
Now...could you IMAGINE the conversations at that party?!
Who else would be a good addition? Comment below.
