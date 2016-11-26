Holiday savings! Get any of my ebooks for only 99 cents through the end of the year.

Keep your aim high and your sight focused on the important things this coming year, Archers! <3
Want to read more about your sign and your creative tendencies? Grab my book, SUN SIGNS FOR WRITERS, for you or someone else over the holidays.
**Through the end of the year,** I'm reducing the price from $2.99 for the ebook version to only 99 cents. You can grab the print version too, if you'd like. In fact, I've lowered the price of ALL my ebooks to 99 cents through the end of the year!
Go to my official Amazon author page at the link below to download or order your copy of SUN SIGNS FOR WRITERS (or any of my other books) today!
https://www.amazon.com/Bev-Walton-Porter/e/B001K8AQ28/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0
Want to read more about your sign and your creative tendencies? Grab my book, SUN SIGNS FOR WRITERS, for you or someone else over the holidays.
**Through the end of the year,** I'm reducing the price from $2.99 for the ebook version to only 99 cents. You can grab the print version too, if you'd like. In fact, I've lowered the price of ALL my ebooks to 99 cents through the end of the year!
Go to my official Amazon author page at the link below to download or order your copy of SUN SIGNS FOR WRITERS (or any of my other books) today!
https://www.amazon.com/Bev-Walton-Porter/e/B001K8AQ28/ref=ntt_dp_epwbk_0
No comments:
Post a Comment