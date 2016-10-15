Saturday, October 15, 2016

A Sister in Crime for 2017

For 2017, I'm joining Sisters in Crime (SINC), both the national org and the Colorado chapter. In case you're not aware of who or what Sisters in Crime is, here's their mission statement:

"Our mission is to promote the ongoing advancement, recognition and professional development of women crime writers."

I'm pretty excited about this. Little-known fact: I've written a couple mystery stories and had both of them published. I also entered the 1993 Family Circle short story contest and placed in the top 50 of 500 entries on my first try with a short story titled "Death x 2."

So yeah...in 2017 any fiction I write will focus on crime and/or mystery writing. It only makes sense given my obsessive interest in forensics, crime, mysteries (of all kinds), psychology, investigation, research, analysis, and the like.

Interested in joining, too? Visit their site: http://www.sistersincrime.org


