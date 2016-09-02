Friday, September 02, 2016
My Smashwords author interview is now LIVE
My Smashwords author interview just went live.
Pop over and give it a look:
https://www.smashwords.com/interview/beverlywaltonporter
Posted by
Bev Sninchak
at
Friday, September 02, 2016
Reactions:
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
Labels:
2016
,
author interviews
,
author profile
,
Smashwords
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment