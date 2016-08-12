Friday, August 12, 2016

What were your first seven jobs? These were mine.

1. Babysitting (no, I do not babysit now and haven't for years)
2. Office worker at the Provost Marshal's office on the Army post in Mannheim, Germany (I loved this job; this is the first time I read the word "fellatio" [on a report] and learned what it meant, though *laughs*)
3. Sign letterer/painter (my first freelance gig. It was for George Singer's small business in Widefield/Security, CO)
4. Waitress at Kwik-Inn in Security, CO
5. Counter help/cashier at Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream in Widefield, CO
6. English tutor for an elementary school student
7. Order taker/cashier at Arby's in Lawton, OK
How about you, dear readers?
#firstsevenjobs
