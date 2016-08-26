Friday, August 26, 2016
Need to boost your productivity? Try Coffitivity
Excellent background sounds for writing. I prefer some noise—though not too much—to complete silence.
If you're like me, check out Coffitivity:
https://coffitivity.com
