Wednesday, August 10, 2016
More info for those who would like to remember Lyn Goodnight and express condolences to her family
Hi, everyone. I talked to Nate today, who was Lyn's fiance. If any of you would like to send sympathy cards in the wake of Lyn's sudden passing, here is the mailing address (*please note that the name of the town in the graphic is incorrect. The town is spelled 'La Veta.'):
Nathan Juhala
PO Box 943
La Veta, CO 81055
Thank you for all your kind thoughts and wishes for Lyn's family during this time of grief. There is no info on a service at this time, but when and if that is made public, I will post here.
Posted by Bev Sninchak at Wednesday, August 10, 2016
Labels: 2016, death, friends, Lyn Goodnight, remembrance, untimely passings
