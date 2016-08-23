Happy 85th birthday, Jeanie (Barbara Eden)!

I wanted to BE either Jeannie OR Samantha from "Bewitched" (my other favorite show). I even had a bottle that looked like Jeannie's bottle and I'd pretend I was a genie OR a witch. I also wanted a guy who was crazy about me like Major Nelson was about Jeannie, too.
The funny thing is that I became a real-life witch when I was 18 and have been ever since. Gee, I sure wish I could twitch my nose to make things happen or just — POOF! — transport inside my personal bottle when I wanted to. Oh yeah...I did end up with a man who is as crazy about me as Major Nelson was about Jeannie, so there's that, too. <3
When I think of the word 'classy,' Barbara Eden and Elizabeth Montgomery embodied that word for me. Along with Donna Reed, I might add (I also loved her, too).
Here's to great stars and fun memories growing up. Enjoy your day, Barbara. You're fabulous!
