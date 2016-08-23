Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Happy 85th birthday, Jeanie (Barbara Eden)!

Happy 85th birthday to Barbara Eden. She portrayed Jeannie on "I Dream of Jeannie," which was one of my top two favorite shows when I was a young girl.

I wanted to BE either Jeannie OR Samantha from "Bewitched" (my other favorite show). I even had a bottle that looked like Jeannie's bottle and I'd pretend I was a genie OR a witch. I also wanted a guy who was crazy about me like Major Nelson was about Jeannie, too.

The funny thing is that I became a real-life witch when I was 18 and have been ever since. Gee, I sure wish I could twitch my nose to make things happen or just — POOF! — transport inside my personal bottle when I wanted to. Oh yeah...I did end up with a man who is as crazy about me as Major Nelson was about Jeannie, so there's that, too. <3

When I think of the word 'classy,' Barbara Eden and Elizabeth Montgomery embodied that word for me. Along with Donna Reed, I might add (I also loved her, too).

Here's to great stars and fun memories growing up. Enjoy your day, Barbara. You're fabulous!



