Gaining clarity & trusting yourself

I know what I'm passionate about. I know what I can accomplish when I set my mind to it. If I want it, I will do it. If I don't want it or lack the interest or dedication, I won't do it. What is it that YOU want? Not your family. Not your friends. Not your spouse. Not your kids.
What do YOU want? What makes your soul sing? When you engage in that activity, do you slip away, losing track of time because it's a pleasant experience and you're in 'the zone'? That's a hint right there. Whatever makes you feel that way, pay attention to it. Pursue it.
Don't ask other people's permission. Don't ask them what THEY think you should do. It's not about them. It's about YOU. Nobody knows you better than yourself.
Unless you're clear on what YOU want (not what people THINK you should want or be), you won't accomplish anything near what you wish for. Getting clear is utmost in importance.
I've lost some clarity over the years or sacrificed it for other things and people that were merely distractions from the genuine passion that lives within my core being. But now, RIGHT NOW, I am crystal clear on what I want, and I aim to get it, one way or another.
