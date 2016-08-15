Monday, August 15, 2016
Colorado Springs Comic Con!
We still have to take another step and attend an on-site meeting, but Paul & I both have initially been accepted as volunteers for
Colorado Springs Comic Con
.
I'm not going to get excited. Really and truly I'm not.
Okay, I fibbed. I AM excited about it!
Posted by
Bev Sninchak
at
Monday, August 15, 2016
